Maina Kageni shares DM from Diane Warren who wrote hits for Rihanna & Beyonce

Amos Robi

Maina did not hide his joy after getting acknowledgement from such a high-profile personality

Radio presenter Maina Kageni
Radio presenter Maina Kageni

Renowned radio personality Maina Kageni is buzzing with excitement after receiving a direct message from none other than Diane Warren, a legendary U.S. songwriter celebrated for penning hits for global icons like Beyoncé and Rihanna.

In a screenshot shared on his Instagram page, Maina Kageni revealed the thrilling exchange, wherein Warren expressed her interest in collaborating with Nigerian superstar Davido, who is slated to perform in Kenya on March 30 at the Uhuru Gardens as part of the highly anticipated Raha Fest.

The message from Warren read: "Hi!! I just saw your post, I'd love to work with Davido. I love Afrobeat and just did great songs with Tiwa Savage and Angelique Kidjo. I'd love to do more."

READ: Faces behind the voices: 10 media personalities with million-dollar voices

Overwhelmed by the acknowledgment from such a prominent figure in the music industry, Maina Kageni expressed his gratitude, stating, "Woke up to a DM from a legend 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Songwriter to Beyoncé, Rihanna, Celine Dion etc 🙌🏼 @dianewarren Thanks for getting in touch 🙏. @davido, we are waiting for the mega-hit!!!!"

Davido himself is equally enthusiastic about his upcoming performance in Kenya, where he is set to headline the Raha Fest, described as Africa's biggest festival.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Kenya after a long absence, and this time I will be performing at Africa's biggest festival," said Davido.

"Kenya holds a special place in my heart, and I have always been inspired by its vibrant culture and social life. I can't wait to come back and have a great time with all of you. Get ready for an unforgettable experience #FomniRaha!" he added.

Nigerian star Davido
Nigerian star Davido Nigerian star Davido Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Maina Kageni shares 2 lavish experiences he enjoyed growing up in Karen

The Raha Fest promises an electrifying two-day extravaganza on March 30th and 31st, 2024, featuring a stellar lineup of both local talents and renowned African artists.

Alongside Davido, fans can anticipate performances from King Promise, Musa Keys, Sanaipei Tande, Samidoh, Nadia Mukami, Hart the Band, Nviiri the Storyteller, Femi One, Otile Brown, and Congolese sensation JB Mpiana.

