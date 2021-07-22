Setback for King Kaka & Otile Brown as their song gets deleted from YouTube

On Wednesday, a disappointed King Kaka put up an update, warning that people should stop clout chasing with other people’s hard work and just make music.

“Hizi Copyright Claim zimekuwa mingi. People should stop clout chasing and just make music.

A product that we made from scratch with @otilebrown in a studio tena iko na kesi” wrote King Kaka.

King Kaka and Otile Brown Pulse Live Kenya

The screenshot shared by Kaka reveals that the song was reported by a guy identified as Denyinbrown.

“This video is no longer available die to a copyright claim by Denyinbrown” reads a notification from YouTube.

YouTube copyright strike is a copyright policing practice used by YouTube for the purpose of managing copyright infringement and complying with the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The Digital Millennium Copyright Act is the basis for the design of the YouTube copyright strike system

Juts the other day, musician, Krispah also suffered a copyright strike after his song Ndovu Ni Kuu ft Khaligraph Jones and Boutross was pulled down from YouTube.

Krispah has promised to take legal action against the upcoming artiste (Dexta Briyanka) who reported his song resulting to a copyright strike on YouTube.

Following the petition, the song is now back on YouTube with over 3.7 million views.

In a six-minutes’ explanation, Krispah said that the dilemma surrounding his song started on Friday, after a guy purporting to be the director of communications at Kenyatta University reached out to him with claims that the song had ruined the reputation of their institution.

“This started on Friday, where someone reached out to me, a guy named Koinange Masua who claimed to be the Director of Commutations Kenyatta University…we talked and told him we need to keep everything formal and scheduled zoom meetings with my team… then he started saying my song has a negative impact on the brand of their school and we need to chat a way forward.