Popular media personality, Mandi Sarro a.k.a Miss Mandii is mourning the death of a close family member.

Following an update on her Instagram page, the food blogger expressed her grief over the loss of her parent.

"Nothing prepares you for the loss of a parent. You feel like you’ve been taken out by the wind and can barely breathe."

Miss Mandii says she is extremely grateful to her family, friends, partner, team and every single person who has comforted me during this time.

Friends mourning with Miss Mandii had this to say;

Justjoykendi: “I am so sorry for your loss Mandi. You and your family are in my prayers. Love and light”

Shikonguru: “Oh no. I’m so sorry Mandi. Praying for you and your loved ones ❤️”

Misskihoro: “You’re in my prayers love. ❤️❤️❤️”

Jaytakeapic: “So sorry for your loss hun. Sending so much love”

Sharonkmwangi: “Sorry for your loss hun. My condolences ❤️❤️”

Bridgetshighadi: “So sorry for your loss mama 🙏🏽”

Kate_actress: “I am so sorry for your loss hun , 🙏💔”