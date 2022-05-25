Mike Sonko celebrates son Satrine Osinya as he turns 10

In his birthday message, Sonko walked down the memory lane – 8 years ago when he welcomed baby Satrine and his brother Gift Osinya into his family after their mother was killed in the 2014 Likoni attack.

“You came into our family 8 years ago as an angel and a blessing and since then, we felt that our family had become complete. You’re a source of happiness to us and we always feel blessed and lucky having you around healthy and happy despite of what happened to you on the 22nd March-2014 when you lost your lovely mum to a terror attack and escaped with a life-threatening injury,” Sonko said in part.

Adding that; “We thank God for healing and protecting you and your elder brother who rescued you from a hail of bullets which were being sprayed by the terrorists inside the church.

“As you turn 10 today, I want to wish you a happy birthday baby Satrine Osinya. Remember I love you so much and I want the best for you as you grow older,”.

Satrine Osinya has been living under the care of Mike Sonko after her mother was killed in Likoni Mombasa. Osinya survived the attack with a bullet lodged in his head – at that particular time he was only 2-years old. He had to be operated on for the bullet to be removed from his skull.

Gift Osinya scores a B- (minus) in KCSE

On the other hand, Gift Osinya, who was also adopted by Sonko scored a B- (minus) in the 2021 KCSE exams.

"After scoring an impressive 399 marks in KCPE 4 years ago, he proceeded to Lenana School in Nairobi for his secondary education where he has made us proud again by scoring an impressive B - (minus) in his KCSE.

"When terrorists struck a church in Likoni on the Sunday of 23rd March, 2014 taking the life of his mum and other worshipers, Master Gift Osinya was left traumatised, terrified and hopeless with a bullet lodged in the head of his younger brother, Master Satrine Osinya.