Mixed reactions over Vera's fresh face beat in the delivery room

In July, Ms Sidika told her social media in-laws that she was ready to part with Sh1 million in order to slay during the birth of her first child and true to her word she did it.

She had also pointed out that she has always wanted to deliver her child through C-Section because she doesn’t want to experience labour pain.

“They say CS is expensive but if you really want it you’d prepare better even if you don’t have money. That’s 9 months of saving. For private hospitals case is super different, you could part with a whooping Sh1 million for CS delivery and the whole VIP treatment. But hey! We don’t get pregnant everyday so why not?” wrote Vera.

Vera Sidika's post Pulse Live Kenya

In a number of updates, Ms Sidika said that she was ready to foot the bills of a VIP delivery room at a private Hospital in Nairobi for her desired C-section delivery (that was in July).

Fast forward to October 20, where the Beautypreneur hired a makeup artist for a full face beat before she went into the delivery room.

“I woke @Miss_Keysha_makeup for my make appointment coz my CS admission was early morning.

"You all thought I was joking when I said I will slay at my delivery, oh well I actually meant it. Hair, make up, nails, everything on check. I’m happy, Vee does what Vee wants,” said Vera Sidika.

The socialite went on to say that she intentionally picked October 20th as her delivery date, so that her daughter could always celebrate her birthday on a holiday.

Vera Sidika's post Pulse Live Kenya

“Since elective CS allows you to select a date within a particular timeframe.

"I personally chose the date 20th, October 2021, so she can be celebrating her Birthdays from home with family. Since it’s a public holiday - Mashujaa Day. And phwex! Curfew got lifted a few hours right after she was born, such a blessing,” shared Ms Sidika.

Vera and Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family named Princess Asia Brown on October 20, at exactly 10:21 am.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown

"You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete.

"📸 @george_ray_pictures,” shared Vera Sidika.

Vera Sidika's post Pulse Live Kenya

However, the decision to go into the delivery room with makeup on has attracted mixed reactions from a section of Kenyans on Twitter. A section argued that she was trying too hard to impress people who don’t even care.

Others said that she is free to do whatever she feels is right and makes her happy.