Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, and his wife Chioma have lost their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.
The young Ifeanyi had just celebrated his birthday days ago.
Reports indicate that the three-year-old Adeleke Jr drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on Monday.
Efforts to revive the young boy in the hospital were futile as it was already too late.
Davido’s family is yet to issue a statement on the incident, however, celebrities have begun sending messages of warmth to the family.
Singer Stefflon Don put a message on her Twitter page asking fans to pray for the family.
“Prayers up for Chioma and Davido,” Stefflon Don wrote.
