Nigerian star Davido and fiancée Chioma reportedly lose son

Amos Robi

The young Ifeanyi had just celebrated his birthday days ago.

Davido and Chioma
Davido and Chioma

Nigerian singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, and his wife Chioma have lost their son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr.

Reports indicate that the three-year-old Adeleke Jr drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on Monday.

Efforts to revive the young boy in the hospital were futile as it was already too late.

Davido’s family is yet to issue a statement on the incident, however, celebrities have begun sending messages of warmth to the family.

Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi
Davido, Chioma, and Ifeanyi Pulse Nigeria

Singer Stefflon Don put a message on her Twitter page asking fans to pray for the family.

“Prayers up for Chioma and Davido,” Stefflon Don wrote.

More to follow…

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
