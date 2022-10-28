RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Noti Flow Shares a love Note girlfriend, King Alami wrote her

Masia Wambua

King Alami is recuperating in the hospital after jumping off a seven-storey building along Thika Road.

Noti Flow and King Alami
Noti Flow and King Alami

Noti Flow has shared a note that her ailing ex-girlfriend King Alami wrote her.

Read Also

Almost a week ago, on October 22, rumors went out online claiming a lady had jumped off a seven-storey building along Thika Road, with witnesses saying it was Noti Flow's ex-girlfriend, King Alami.

Noti Flow shared a photo of a note Alami has written to her expressing her love for her saying she is an intelligent, passionate, strong caring, and generous fellow.

"If something ever happens, and we are not together, I just want you to know that you are brave, strong, intelligent, passionate, caring, and generous. You give very much to everyone around you and there are times when you feel you are less than you are - not strong enough or not strong round enough - but you are so much around than you know. You inspire me each day," she wrote.

Noti Flow and her girlfriend King Alami
Noti Flow and her girlfriend King Alami Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

She further told Noti that she is always funny even when the two argue adding that everyone is boring since the time the two started dating. She goes further to affirm her love for her saying she will love her until she breathes her last.

"I will never stop loving you until I will stop breathing. I love you sincerely and my heart leaps for joy with your presence. I want to spend the rest of my life with you because we belong to each other. You are my heart and soul," she affirmed.

She went further to tell her that she was the love of her life saying she will love her until the day she will die and that she wants her to be the last thing to see on her deathbed.

"I am so thankful for everything that we have and everything we will have. You are the only woman I ever want to share my life with. I could never imagine what it would be like if we were to lose each other, I do not even want to think about it. All I want to think about is you. You are the love of my life," she said.

Noti Flow and King Alami
Noti Flow and King Alami Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Noti Flow sets the record straight about hospitalised ex-girlfriend

What happened and led to Alami being hospitalised has not been made public and currently, the matter has changed hands as the police are handling the matter. All that is know is that fell off a building.

The two lovers are said to have parted ways before the incident but the occurrence seems to be bringing in a new phase of their love.

Love note Alami wrote to Noti Flow
Love note Alami wrote to Noti Flow Pulse Live Kenya
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Noti Flow Shares a love Note girlfriend, King Alami wrote her

Noti Flow Shares a love Note girlfriend, King Alami wrote her

Trio Mio back with new track, 'Hapa Kazi Tu' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

Trio Mio back with new track, 'Hapa Kazi Tu' and 5 other songs released this week [Watch]

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

YouTuber Eve Mungai in hospital

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much-anticipated EP

Mbosso recruits Diamond, Ya Levis and Ruby in much-anticipated EP

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Three lessons I learned from my father - Ben Pol

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Hefty amount Risper Faith coughed up to achieve her desired body

Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

Rigathi Gachagua mimicker pleads for help to raise school fees

I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

I'm not sorry - Risper Faith speaks after being busted faking lifestyle

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Masterpiece takes girlfriend out for shopping [Photos]

Trending

Karen Nyamu

One last one - Karen Nyamu hints at having another baby

Akon, right, and his brother Bu

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Lilian Ng'ang'a

Lillian Nganga steps out in style to mark 3 months of motherhood [Video]

Larry Madowo interviewing a woman for a story

Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air