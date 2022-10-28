Noti Flow Shares a love Note girlfriend, King Alami wrote her

Almost a week ago, on October 22, rumors went out online claiming a lady had jumped off a seven-storey building along Thika Road, with witnesses saying it was Noti Flow's ex-girlfriend, King Alami.

Noti Flow shared a photo of a note Alami has written to her expressing her love for her saying she is an intelligent, passionate, strong caring, and generous fellow.

"If something ever happens, and we are not together, I just want you to know that you are brave, strong, intelligent, passionate, caring, and generous. You give very much to everyone around you and there are times when you feel you are less than you are - not strong enough or not strong round enough - but you are so much around than you know. You inspire me each day," she wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

She further told Noti that she is always funny even when the two argue adding that everyone is boring since the time the two started dating. She goes further to affirm her love for her saying she will love her until she breathes her last.

"I will never stop loving you until I will stop breathing. I love you sincerely and my heart leaps for joy with your presence. I want to spend the rest of my life with you because we belong to each other. You are my heart and soul," she affirmed.

She went further to tell her that she was the love of her life saying she will love her until the day she will die and that she wants her to be the last thing to see on her deathbed.

"I am so thankful for everything that we have and everything we will have. You are the only woman I ever want to share my life with. I could never imagine what it would be like if we were to lose each other, I do not even want to think about it. All I want to think about is you. You are the love of my life," she said.

Pulse Live Kenya

What happened and led to Alami being hospitalised has not been made public and currently, the matter has changed hands as the police are handling the matter. All that is know is that fell off a building.

The two lovers are said to have parted ways before the incident but the occurrence seems to be bringing in a new phase of their love.