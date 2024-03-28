The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Netizens console NTV's Smirti Vidyarthi following emotional moment on live newscast

Lynet Okumu

Netizens offer support to NTV anchor Smirti Vidyarthi after she momentarily cried during the 9:00 PM news bulletin.

Senior News Anchor, Editor & Producer of NTV Wild Talk Smirti Vidyarthi
During the 9:00 PM news bulletin on March 27, 2024, viewers of NTV witnessed a touching moment as popular journalist Smirti Vidyarthi momentarily broke down on camera.

Smirti who was anchoring the broadcast at the time, struggled to hold back tears while reporting on the burial of her colleague, Rita Tinina.

The emotional moment occurred as Vidyarthi was transitioning from a report by an on-site correspondent to continuing with other news bulletins in the studio.

Senior News Anchor, Editor & Producer of NTV Wild Talk Smirti Vidyarthi
Unable to contain her grief, she expressed her condolences and wished Rita's soul to rest in peace amidst sobs.

Following the emotional display, fans and followers of Vidyarthi took to social media to offer their condolences and words of encouragement.

Many sympathised with the journalist and expressed solidarity with the NTV fraternity in their time of loss.

Rita Tinina, a respected journalist known for her impactful reporting, tragically passed away on March 17, 2024, due to severe pneumonia.

Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the media industry and left her colleagues and friends mourning the loss of a dedicated professional.

Tinina's burial took place at their family home in Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai, Narok County, on March 27, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of people, including media colleagues, politicians, and high school friends, who came to pay their final respects to the late journalist.

Zubeida Kananu during the burial of Rita Tinina on March 27, 2024
Among the notable attendees at Rita Tinina's burial was Zubeida Kananu, a close friend and fellow journalist. As emotions ran high, Kananu remembered Tinina as someone who embraced everyone without prejudice and maintained a calm demeanor.

"Rita was someone who loved everyone without discrimination. Sometimes we question why God took her away from us so soon. But we believe that God's work is flawless. We only pray for her soul to rest in peace," said Kananu, her voice trembling with emotion.

Reflecting on the fragility of life, Kananu likened it to the rising and setting of the sun, emphasising the uncertainty of when one's time will come to an end.

