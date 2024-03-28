Netizens console NTV's Smirti Vidyarthi following emotional moment on live newscast

Smirti who was anchoring the broadcast at the time, struggled to hold back tears while reporting on the burial of her colleague, Rita Tinina.

The emotional moment occurred as Vidyarthi was transitioning from a report by an on-site correspondent to continuing with other news bulletins in the studio.

Unable to contain her grief, she expressed her condolences and wished Rita's soul to rest in peace amidst sobs.

Condolences and encouragement for Vidyarthi

Following the emotional display, fans and followers of Vidyarthi took to social media to offer their condolences and words of encouragement.

Many sympathised with the journalist and expressed solidarity with the NTV fraternity in their time of loss.

The tragic passing and burial of Rita Tinina

Rita Tinina, a respected journalist known for her impactful reporting, tragically passed away on March 17, 2024, due to severe pneumonia.

Her sudden death sent shockwaves through the media industry and left her colleagues and friends mourning the loss of a dedicated professional.

Tinina's burial took place at their family home in Noosupeni Farm, Olokirikirai, Narok County, on March 27, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by thousands of people, including media colleagues, politicians, and high school friends, who came to pay their final respects to the late journalist.

Zubeida Kananu's tribute to Rita Tinina

Among the notable attendees at Rita Tinina's burial was Zubeida Kananu, a close friend and fellow journalist. As emotions ran high, Kananu remembered Tinina as someone who embraced everyone without prejudice and maintained a calm demeanor.

"Rita was someone who loved everyone without discrimination. Sometimes we question why God took her away from us so soon. But we believe that God's work is flawless. We only pray for her soul to rest in peace," said Kananu, her voice trembling with emotion.