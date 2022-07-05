RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nairobi Half Life actor Olwenya Maina dies

Olwenya Maina was known for his roles such as Oti in Nairobi Half Life

The Kenyan film industry is mourning the death of popular actor Olwenya Maina who passed away on Monday evening July 4, 2022.

According to reports reaching the news desk, Olwenya collapsed and was prounouced dead on arrival in hospital.

As Kenyans continue to pay homage to Olwenya, the actor's family is expected to release a detailed statement on his passing.

The actor was popularly known for his work and roles in Taliya (2021), Poacher (2018 and most notably Nairobi Half Life (2012).

Olwenya was also a voice actor and did radio scripts and announcements for Radio Jambo.

Popular actor Olwenya Maina (2nd from right)
Popular actor Olwenya Maina (2nd from right) Pulse Live Kenya
Kenyan Actor Olwenya Maina, popular for his role 'Oti' in Nairobi Half Life film is dead.He collapsed and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” KTN news anchor Brian George said.

You’ve been constantly on my mind since we started filming with @theafricandirector_ … reminiscing what great talent you are …. Maina Olwenya Why??? My heart is so freaking heavy. Go well bro. Tutaonana baadae,” mourned Kate Actress.

Gone too soon. Rest In Power,” said Abel Mutua.

“Life is too short. Appreciate every single day u are blessed with.

"I remember when I first saw Olwenya Maina on Nairobi Half Life I thought he was the most natural Kenyan actor and would go very far. Well, God had better plans for him. RIP. Gone too soon,” Bigman Ibrah.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

