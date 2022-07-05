Nairobi Half Life actor Olwenya Maina dies

According to reports reaching the news desk, Olwenya collapsed and was prounouced dead on arrival in hospital.

As Kenyans continue to pay homage to Olwenya, the actor's family is expected to release a detailed statement on his passing.

The actor was popularly known for his work and roles in Taliya (2021), Poacher (2018 and most notably Nairobi Half Life (2012).

Olwenya was also a voice actor and did radio scripts and announcements for Radio Jambo.

Tributes

“Kenyan Actor Olwenya Maina, popular for his role 'Oti' in Nairobi Half Life film is dead.He collapsed and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” KTN news anchor Brian George said.

“You’ve been constantly on my mind since we started filming with @theafricandirector_ … reminiscing what great talent you are …. Maina Olwenya Why??? My heart is so freaking heavy. Go well bro. Tutaonana baadae,” mourned Kate Actress.

“Gone too soon. Rest In Power,” said Abel Mutua.

