Chris the Bass announces departure from Milele while in the U.S.

Known for his charismatic hosting on the afternoon show alongside comedian MCA Tricky, Chris made his heartfelt announcement from the U.S., leaving fans guessing about his next move.

"Jamani Kilicho Na Mwanzo Lazima Kiwe Na Mwisho, My 5 Years At Radio Milele Has Been Something Amazing, ASANTE SANA Kwako Wewe Msikilizaji, Kwa Sababu Bila Wewe Mimi Sipo !!" he noted.

Chris further hinted at maintaining the radio trajectory as he left fans to guess what his new home will be.

"ASANTE SANA Kwa my colleagues na My Bosses Pale Radio Milele, My Brother @mcatricky Tutapatana Tu, Jamani Tuliizabanga Ikazabanginka !! ASANTENI SANA, Kwa Sasa NIMEMALIZA MILELE. Guess Wapi Next ??" wrote Chris on his Instagram.

Chris's journey at Milele FM has been marked by a significant growth in listenership, thanks in part to his dynamic partnership with MCA Tricky.

Before his tenure at Milele FM, Chris was a voice at Pilipili FM in Mombasa, now known as Msenangu FM.

His versatile career also spans television, where he served as a presenter on K24 TV, a network owned by Mediamax Network.

In his announcement, Chris also expressed his gratitude towards his listeners, colleagues, and bosses at Radio Milele, and hinted at future plans which remain undisclosed.

Known for his close association with former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Chris leaves a legacy of entertainment and connection with his audience.

Word has hinted that the presenter could be joining Radio 47 which has mostly acquired top talent in both radio and tv.

As Chris exits, Milele FM welcomes Aisha Wanjiku, a seasoned broadcaster with extensive experience in radio and television, to its team.