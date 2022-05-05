Rema names the one Kenyan artiste he wants to work with [Video]

Speaking during a presser held at Sankara Hotel ahead of his May 7th Concert, the 22-year-old singer made it clear that he would like to work with singer Karun of the former disbanded group Camp Mulla.

“Karun is super dope, they played me one of her songs and all the time I was like another one, another one. I listened to a lot of Karun last night, I have been rocking with a lot of Sauti Sol and I know them but Karun I think she is really special and someone told me she is not appreciated enough, is that true?” Rema questioned.

The Soundgasm maker described Karun as someone with an exceptional talent and voice that the world needs to pay attention to as far as music is concerned, adding that his producer will definitely reach out to Karun for a possible collaboration.

“I think she is super talented and the whole world needs to hear her voice, the world needs to hear what she is doing. Her vibe is different and I have never heard that type of music before and I will tell my producer to reach out because I actually wanna work with her because she is special,” Rema said.

Taking about his experience in Kenya Rema said; “This is my second time, I was here in 2019 and so all I can say is that I love the people, the energy and the frequency. After I came here for the first, I was always looking forward to coming back again and this time with my producer so that I can make music here because I really enjoyed the energy, the food and the weather.

Nigeria’s Rema lands in Kenya

The Calm Down hit-maker touched down on the Kenyan soil on Tuesday night and he was accorded a warm reception by his Kenyan hosts.

“Kenya I’m here, we up this Saturday & bring your friends! 🤪✌🏾🇰🇪,” reads a tweet from Rema.

Rema is set to headline the Mwanaume Ni Effort 10th Anniversary at the Carnivore grounds on May 7, 2022.

The weekend concert is also part of his ongoing world tour for his album called Rave and Roses.

Some of the songs found in the album include; Calm down, Soundgasm, Devine, Hold Me, JO, Mara, Love, Addicted Runaway among others.

At Carnivore grounds Rema will share stage with Kenya’s Hip Hop group Wakadinali, Wyre and Nazizi (Necessary Noize), Lil Maina, Only Rosa, G-Money, Ochungulo family among others.