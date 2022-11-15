RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for Youtube's Black Voices campaign

Amos Robi

YouTube selected 40 YouTubers from Sub-Saharan for the 2023 Black Voices campaign

Sebastian Ngida and Joanne Wanja
Sebastian Ngida and Joanne Wanja

Sebastian Ngida popularly known by his YouTube channel name ‘Kenyan Entrepreneur’ is among the 10 Kenyans picked for YouTube’s Black Voices campaign which seeks to see the creators improve their YouTube channels.

Recommended articles

Black Voices is YouTube’s campaign to support creators and the creative economy in Africa.

The 10 Kenyan creators are among the 40 creators and artists from Sub-Saharan Africa who eventually make the list of the 135 creators selected globally.

Other creators selected from the country include Nairobi-based producer Ukweli, Martin Kihara, Susan Muriithi, Joanne Wanja, Juliane Kane and Caleb Orem.

Creators selected from Kenya
Creators selected from Kenya Creators selected from Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

As support from YouTube, grantees will receive Sh2,441,600and Sh6,104,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months and have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.

Commenting on the project Managing Director for YouTube emerging markets Alex Okosi said: “We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform.”

Okosi adds that the giant platform is interested in the growth of the creative sector in the African continent and will be focusing long-term on the development of the artists.

Nigerian singer Asake
Nigerian singer Asake Nigerian singer Asake Pulse Live Kenya

“We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers that will be joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” Okosi added

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023:

Creators selected from Kenya
Creators selected from Kenya Creators selected from Kenya Pulse Live Kenya
List of African content creators selected by YouTube
List of African content creators selected by YouTube List of African content creators selected by YouTube Pulse Live Kenya
List of African content creators selected by YouTube
List of African content creators selected by YouTube List of African content creators selected by YouTube Pulse Live Kenya
List of African content creators selected by YouTube
List of African content creators selected by YouTube List of African content creators selected by YouTube Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for Youtube's Black Voices campaign

Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for Youtube's Black Voices campaign

TV queen shares 6 lessons she has learnt months before being hospitalised

TV queen shares 6 lessons she has learnt months before being hospitalised

Sauti Sol's Fancy Fingers celebrates 4th wedding anniversary in unique style [Video]

Sauti Sol's Fancy Fingers celebrates 4th wedding anniversary in unique style [Video]

Video: This scene from Bobi Wine’s ‘Calorina’ will make your day

Video: This scene from Bobi Wine’s ‘Calorina’ will make your day

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Avril returns to film in new crime drama

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

Noti Flow paints picture of King Alami's accident and her recovery

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

DJ Shiti, Shorn Arwa forced to apologise over remarks about South Sudanese TikToker

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

Kenzo cries, claims he is being targeted like 2pac and Lucky Dube

Trending

Davido

Davido makes first public reaction to his son's death

Artistes, Maureen Kunga, Holy Dave, Wahu and Nameless who are among the list of most learned musicians in Kenya

11 Kenyan artists with top academic qualifications

Quiver Lounge owner breaks silence on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Quiver Lounge owner speaks on viral dedication video as Pastor T weighs in

Bobi Wine and Barbie

‘Bobi Wine suffers a lot whenever I’m pregnant’ - Barbie