Sebastian Ngida popularly known by his YouTube channel name ‘Kenyan Entrepreneur’ is among the 10 Kenyans picked for YouTube’s Black Voices campaign which seeks to see the creators improve their YouTube channels.
Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for Youtube's Black Voices campaign
YouTube selected 40 YouTubers from Sub-Saharan for the 2023 Black Voices campaign
Recommended articles
Black Voices is YouTube’s campaign to support creators and the creative economy in Africa.
The 10 Kenyan creators are among the 40 creators and artists from Sub-Saharan Africa who eventually make the list of the 135 creators selected globally.
Other creators selected from the country include Nairobi-based producer Ukweli, Martin Kihara, Susan Muriithi, Joanne Wanja, Juliane Kane and Caleb Orem.
As support from YouTube, grantees will receive Sh2,441,600and Sh6,104,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months and have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.
Commenting on the project Managing Director for YouTube emerging markets Alex Okosi said: “We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform.”
Okosi adds that the giant platform is interested in the growth of the creative sector in the African continent and will be focusing long-term on the development of the artists.
“We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers that will be joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” Okosi added
Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke