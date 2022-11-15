Sebastian Ngida, Joanne Wanja among 10 selected for Youtube's Black Voices campaign

Black Voices is YouTube’s campaign to support creators and the creative economy in Africa.

The 10 Kenyan creators are among the 40 creators and artists from Sub-Saharan Africa who eventually make the list of the 135 creators selected globally.

Other creators selected from the country include Nairobi-based producer Ukweli, Martin Kihara, Susan Muriithi, Joanne Wanja, Juliane Kane and Caleb Orem.

Creators selected from Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

As support from YouTube, grantees will receive Sh2,441,600and Sh6,104,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months and have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.

Commenting on the project Managing Director for YouTube emerging markets Alex Okosi said: “We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform.”

Okosi adds that the giant platform is interested in the growth of the creative sector in the African continent and will be focusing long-term on the development of the artists.

Nigerian singer Asake Pulse Live Kenya

“We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers that will be joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” Okosi added

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023:

Creators selected from Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

List of African content creators selected by YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

List of African content creators selected by YouTube Pulse Live Kenya