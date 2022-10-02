RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Size 8 casts out demons from possessed girl in Kibwezi [Video]

Charles Ouma

Ako na pepo inatembea kwa mwili yake, inatoka kwa kichwa inazunguka-Size 8

A screen grab image of Size 8 casting out demons from a girl during a crusade in Kibwezi
Kenyan gospel singer and preacher Size 8 has once again set the internet on fire with a video showing her casting out demons from a girl going viral.

The musician who was ordained as a preacher on December 12, 2021, at the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) was captured on spiritual warfare exorcising evil spirits in Kibwezi on Saturday.

The video shows the girl claiming that she is possessed by evil spirits with Size 8 affirming the same before getting down to business to cast out the evil spirits.

The minister confirms that while praying, Jesus had told her that he would free those held in captivity by the devil.

"Ako na pepo inatembea kwa mwili yake, inatoka kwa kichwa inazunguka. Na asubui nilipokua ninaomba, Yesu aliniambia anakuja kutoa wafungwa kwa mifungo za shetani katika jina la Yesu, (She is possessed by evil spirits moving within her bodyfrom the head all round. While I was praying in the morning, Jesus told me that he would set free those held in captivity by the devil)" Size 8 said during the Saturday evening crusade at a bus stage in Kibwezi.

The gospel musician and preacher then proceeds to lay her hand over the girl for short prayers in which she orders the demons out and declares the girl free.

“Wewe pepo, hauna mamlaka. Mamlaka ni ya Yesu. Sasa wewe pepe nakukemea, out in the name of Jesus. (You demon have no authority. All authority belongs to Jesus. I now rebuke you and order you out in the name of Jesus)” Size 8 said.

Afterwards, Size 8 is seen assuring the girl to forgive the demons as she has been set free.

Size 8 is not new to exorcising demons as a few months ago, a video of the singer casting out demons out of a man that she said was a fellow pastor went viral on social media..

"Lose him now...he is a pastor...angels hold his feet Today, lose him in Jesus name...out in the name of Jesus…." Size 8 commanded.

