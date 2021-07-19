They want to soil my good name- Babu Owino warns Kenyans against Verified Twitter account

“I would like to make a clarification on my Twitter account. My official Twitter account is @HEBabuOwino. Twitter has made a great mistake to verify a fake account under my account under my name called @Babu Owino1 or @HEBabuOwino_. Those are fake accounts and I will like to distance myself from it. Any other information that Kenyans will get from that account @HEBabuOwino_ is fake account which has been verified by Twitter which means the scammers went ahead forged my ID and used it for verification of the same account, so ignore”