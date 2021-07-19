They want to soil my good name- Babu Owino warns Kenyans against Verified Twitter account

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has expressed discontentment after Twitter Verified a parody account operating in his name, instead of his official handle.
In a statement, the legislator asked members of the public to ignore the account in question, stating that people behind it want to spoil his good name.
“I would like to make a clarification on my Twitter account. My official Twitter account is @HEBabuOwino. Twitter has made a great mistake to verify a fake account under my account under my name called @Babu Owino1 or @HEBabuOwino_. Those are fake accounts and I will like to distance myself from it. Any other information that Kenyans will get from that account @HEBabuOwino_ is fake account which has been verified by Twitter which means the scammers went ahead forged my ID and used it for verification of the same account, so ignore”
“Fellow Kenyans please IGNORE the FAKE ACCOUNT verified by TWITTER under the name @Babu Owino1 or @HEBabuOwino_ The perpetrators want to soil my otherwise good name.My OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT is @HEBabuOwino without UNDERSCORE ” said Babu Owino.
