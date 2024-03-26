The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

TikToker Daddeysgal shares sneak peek of house she is building [Video]

Amos Robi

Daddeysgal is renowned for her engaging videos delivered in her signature broken English

House Daddeysgal is building in her village
House Daddeysgal is building in her village

In an awe-inspiring display of gratitude and filial piety, TikToker Daddeysgal has taken to the popular social media platform to share the fruits of her content creation labor—a permanent house built for her parents.

Recommended articles

The social media influencer, renowned for her engaging videos delivered in her signature broken English, showcased the nearly completed home, situated upcountry, in a heartfelt short clip that has since captured the admiration and applause of her followers.

Filmed against the backdrop of the red oxide veranda of the under-construction residence, the footage reveals a house on the brink of becoming a warm, family home.

With windows set and roofing completed, the structure awaits only the finishing touches of paint to stand complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddeysgal caption, infused with gratitude and reflection, narrates the journey's hurdles and the unwavering support that saw her through.

“I thank God for this far even though it has been challenging, but I have overcome through God's grace and mercy.

"Some people cut me off, thinking I would disturb them by asking for help, but God has been on my side as my backup. I thank all of those who supported me always,” she expressed.

The revelation of the house construction sparked a flood of congratulatory messages from fans, echoing sentiments of pride, joy, and blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT
Daddeysgal
Daddeysgal Daddeysgal Pulse Live Kenya

"Eeeeeeeiiiiish baby sister see what [God] has done for you 🥺🥺🥺🙏🙏if parents are happy we are happy," one fan commented, mirroring the collective joy and support from her online community.

Reaction two: Nothing so wonderful like when you make your parents happy...blessings your way....congratulations

Reaction three: May you never lack, may God always be on your side like he has always been

Reaction four: Congratulations, may God keep elevating you 🙏🏾 I tap into the blessings Reaction five: Am going to build my parents a house like this soon God hear my prayers

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brian Chira's body leaves KU morgue as thousands attend funeral
Live

Brian Chira's body leaves KU morgue as thousands attend funeral

What is the next level for Kenya’s music, sports and creative arts?

What is the next level for Kenya’s music, sports and creative arts?

TikToker Daddeysgal shares sneak peek of house she is building [Video]

TikToker Daddeysgal shares sneak peek of house she is building [Video]

Nyota Ndogo addresses claims of receiving food from Joho due to poverty

Nyota Ndogo addresses claims of receiving food from Joho due to poverty

Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Nyashinski shares humbling lessons from experience in the U.S.

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

Elsa Majimbo issues apology for sharing intimate video on social media

He's kind, he can't harm anyone - Amina Abdi backs Joe Mfalme amid legal troubles

He's kind, he can't harm anyone - Amina Abdi backs Joe Mfalme amid legal troubles

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

Rashid Abdalla explains why Jiffy Pictures gets continuous airtime on Citizen TV

Zuchu basks in glory as 'Sukari' makes YouTube history in East Africa

Zuchu basks in glory as 'Sukari' makes YouTube history in East Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Miracle Baby in hospital

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Canadian-based Kenyan actor Charlie Karumi

Charlie Karumi's Kenyan trait that attracts film directors & earns him gigs in Canada