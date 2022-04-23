RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Big Ted's post at State House following appointment as Consul-General

Miriam Mwende

Full list of new ambassadorial appointments announced by CS Omamo

Tomas Kwaka Omolo 'Big Ted' during an appearance on CTA YouTube series Big Ted was appointed as Kenya's Consul-General in Los Angeles, CA in the United States
Tomas Kwaka Omolo 'Big Ted' during an appearance on CTA YouTube series Big Ted was appointed as Kenya's Consul-General in Los Angeles, CA in the United States

A document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released on Friday announced 24 new ambassadorial appointments.

Among those appointed as Consul-Generals is a popular businessman and entertainer Tomas Kwaka 'Big Ted'. He will now serve as the Consul-General of Kenya's Consulate in Los Angeles, CA in the United States.

In a reflective post from State House on Saturday, Big Ted shared some personal beliefs that have seen his career progress from a DJ, an MC, events professional, State House Deputy Director for Branding & Events, and now Consul-General in LA.

"I hold onto the belief that your experience must be my lesson but your experience must not be mine! When they tell you that it cannot be done, it does not mean that it cannot be done for you! Most likely for them," he encouraged his followers.

Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Consulate in Los Angeles, USA Tomas Kwaka Omolo 'Big Ted'
Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Consulate in Los Angeles, USA Tomas Kwaka Omolo 'Big Ted'

In a subsequent post on his personal blog, Big Ted added: "I am learning that once you get out there into the great abyss of darkness two things happen either your eyes shut to the desperation of darkness that life can hold or and your eyes adjust to the darkness and you start to see and appreciate things you never saw before it’s like gazing out into the stars on a clear African night."

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo also announced the appointment of others, including BBI Secretariat official and aspiring Dagoretti North MP Dennis Waweru.

Here is a full list of the appointments:-

  1. Clement Nzomo - Ambassador of the Republic of Angola
  2. Mary Mogwanja - Ambassador to the Republic of Austria 
  3. Prof. Bitange Ndemo - Ambassador to the Kingdome of Belgium
  4. Muthoni Gichohi - Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China
  5. Amb. Gathoga Chege - Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba
  6. Dr Caroline Wanjiru Karugu - Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark 
  7. Amb. Salim Salim - Ambassador to the Republic of Djibouti
  8. Maj Gen A.G. Matiiri - Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt 
  9. Amb. Galma Boru - Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia
  10. Paul Ndung'u - Ambassador to the Republic of Mozambique 
  11. Michael Sialai - High Commissioner to the Republic of Namibia
  12. Maj Geri Andrew lkenye - High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria
  13. Margaret Shava - Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands
  14. Amino Abdalla - Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman
  15. Amb Nyambura Kamau - High Commissioner to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  16. Boniface N. Mwilu - Ambassador to the State of Qatar
  17. Amb. Diana Kiambuthi - High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda
  18. Amb. Michael Oyugi - Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain
  19. Maj Gn (Rtd) Thomas Chepkuto - Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia
  20. Amb. Isaac Njenga - High Commissioner to the United Republic of Tanzania
  21. Leonard Boiyo - Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey
  22. Maj Gen(Rtd) George Owinow - High Commissioner to the Republic of Uganda
  23. Prof. Richard Bosire - Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)
  24. Maj Gen (Rtd) Charles Gituai - Ambassador/Permanent Representative to the Inter-Government Authority for Development (IGAD)

The Newly appointed Ambassadors and Deputy Heads of Missions are:-

  1. Harriet Nduma - Kenya Embassy Vienna, Austria 
  2. Dennis Makobu - Kenya Embassy Brussels, Belgium 
  3. Edwin Afande - Kenya Embassy Beijing, China
  4. George Kwanya - Kenya Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 
  5. Sammy Nyule Ngumbao - Kenya Embassy Tokyo
  6. Jane Sirindi Githinji - Kenya Embassy Moscow, Russia

The Consuls-General are:

  1. Dennis Mburu - Kenya Consulate Arusha, Tanzania
  2. Dennis Waweru - Kenya Consulate Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo
  3. Benson Mwaliko - Kenya Consulate Hargesia, Somaliland 
  4. Tomas Kwaka Omolo - Kenya Consulate Los Angeles, United States of America

The Ambassador and Special Envoy for Maritime and Blue Economy is Mrs Nancy Karigithu.

The Foreign Service Officers promoted to the rank of Ambassadors at the Ministry's Headquarters are:

  1. Fredrick Matwang'a
  2. Philip Githiora 
  3. Betty Cherwon
  4. Angeline Musili
  5. Peris Kariuki
  6. Yabesh Monari

Miriam Mwende

