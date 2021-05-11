Multi-talented star Azawi drops ‘My Year’ Video off her Upcoming Album

My year was produced by Michael Fingerz at Swangz studios and the video was shot and directed by Kenny Mumba at Moon light studios in South Africa.

The Multi-talented singer signed with Swangz Avenue a year ago, and has shown her capability to become Africa’s next music star especially with the success of her debut 5-track EP dubbed “Lo Fit“.

Singer Azawi Pulse Live Kenya

Azawi narrates that she was inspired to do music and dance years ago after frequently visiting the Ndere Cultural Centre to watch the dance festivals. She later joined Kika Dance Troupe in 2005. After leaving the Kika Dance Troupe; Azawi started singing in school with the help of a friend, and brother, who mentored her as a singer and songwriter.

That is when Azawi started writing for a few artists locally in Uganda; this includes Lydia Jazmine, Vinka, Nina Roz, Eddy Kenzo and many more.

During her journey as a songwriter, Azawi was discovered by Swangz Avenue and this has put her on a path to stardom.