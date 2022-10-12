RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: Zari shows off her new Ferrari

Mzee Asingwire

Socialite Zarinah Hassan, also known as Zari took to Instagram to parade her latest sleek wheels.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan

In the video, Zari, who is wearing a white sleeveless body-hugging dress, is seen entering the Racing Red Ferrari.

In the comment section, observations were made.

"Babe u [sic] inspire us. Even ur [sic] enemies became ur [sic] funs. More videos," said one Plutas.

"You don't have the key's [sic] 😁😁😁" a comment, who goes by Th-president, observed.

Zari responded: "Common sense isn't common. The car is already open and on... or did I need to prove a [sic] for you in particular and rave..would the soundtrack make sense [?]"

"Ooh my Goodness 🥰🥰🥰. A new baby in the family 🥰🥰" one Ayeseza commented.

The Italian-made car will be added to a luxurious collection of Zari's rides which includes Mercedes Benzes, Bentleys, Hummers, and Tundras.

She recently paraded them in another TikTok video.

Zari owning luxurious cars isn't a surprise, just by looking at her dating history.

Let's start with her baby daddies the late Ivan Ssemwanga, with whom they have three children, namely: Pinto Semwanga, George Semwanga, and Dido Semwanga; and Tanzanian music mogul Diamond Platinumz, with whom they have two kids, that is, Latifah Dangote and Prince Nillan.

Zari Hassan
Zari Hassan Zari Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

When Semwanga was still in Kampala's social life, his parties that included open bar jamborees were incomparable.

When he died, Zari inherited most of his properties and he had reportedly invested heavily in South Africa, Africa's largest economy. One of Semwanga’s most popular investments is in Brooklyn City Colleges, the prestigious beauty school.

Platinumz is arguably the highest-earning artiste in East Africa and he has on numerous occasions shown that he still loves Zari. this was, especially exhibited during their appearance in Young, Rich, Famous and African, the Netflix-powered reality TV series.

So, apart from sending child support cash, he is still financing a bit of her lifestyle.

Zari, 42, who once tried singing and has recently ventured into acting, has also singer Peter Okoye of the P-Square music duo and Williams Bugembe, alias Boss Mutoto, another big spender in Kampala.

Mzee Asingwire
