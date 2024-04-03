The sports category has moved to a new website.

Wema Sepetu's sister Sunna set to serve jail time in the U.S.

Lynet Okumu

Sunna Sepetu, the sister of actress and former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu, has been found guilty of money laundering conspiracy in a federal court in the United States.

Along with her co-accused, Nafise Quaye, the conviction was handed down on March 28, 2024, following a trial in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The defendants, residents of Worcester, Massachusetts, were convicted of one count of conspiracy to launder money derived from wire fraud.

According to a statement released by the US Attorney's office, District of New Hampshire, the defendants knowingly accepted millions of dollars in wire fraud proceeds from a victim in the U.S. and transferred the funds overseas to the perpetrator of the fraud.

US Attorney Jane E. Young stated that between 2013 and 2019, the defendants received approximately $3.2 million from a fraud victim located in Texas.

The proceeds were then sent to bank accounts established by the defendants for various shell companies.

Subsequently, the defendants transferred these fraud proceeds to the fraud perpetrator operating in Africa, while retaining a portion of the funds for themselves.

The judge presiding over the case is scheduled to announce the sentencing of the defendants on July 8, 2024.

The sentencing will determine the consequences Sunna Sepetu and Nafise Quaye will face for their involvement in the money laundering conspiracy.

