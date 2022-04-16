Why Jacque Maribe, sister will not vote for their father

In a casual conversation Jacque posted online, the two revealed that they both transferred their votes to Embakasi West constituency and they campaigned for their preferred candidate.

During the talk that revolved around politics, Jacque inquired about her sister’s views regarding the Embakasi West leadership.

Cate revealed that she firmly believes the people of Embakasi West are safe in the hands of incumbent MP George Theuri. This, she stated, prompted her to change her voting station from Murang’a to Nairobi.

Cate Maribe stated that her father will have to forgive her for moving her vote, as Jacque joined in expressing her regret that they will not be able to cast a vote for their dad, Mwangi Maribe.

Mr Maribe is contesting for the Muranga parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance party ticket. He has unsuccessfully vied for the Kiharu parliamentary seat in the past.

He also came to the limelight for protecting her daughter during her court appearances in 2018.

The two would go on to reveal they indeed plan to vote at the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Cate conveyed that the presidential candidate she favours is Dr William Ruto, adding that she prays for him every day.

In 2020, the former news anchor Jacque was speculated to be running for a political seat come this year. She had said while speaking during an Instagram live session with Mista Dru on the VIP Room that if given an opportunity she would contest for a seat in Murang’a County.