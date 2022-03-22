YouTuber Elodie Zone mourns her brother's sudden demise

A heartbroken Zone said that it is hard to believe that Gachui Karanja is no more. She eulogized Karanja as a man who used to protected her from a lot of harsh things.

She also disclosed that the young man always pushed her to work hard in life.

“Forever in my heart, forever in my prayers. You and I were never supposed to cross paths but the universe gave me a baby brother in you 💔 You pushed me to work harder, helped me move into my first apartment, were a shoulder to cry on and kept me protected from a lot of harsh things people would say about me online. I love you forever baby bro ❤️,” reads Elodie Zone’s post.

According to The Star, Gachui Karanja died after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment in Nairobi were he had attended a party with friends.

The 20-year-old was in the group of about eight people who were merrymaking on the fifth floor of the apartment before the tragedy struck.

The incident was also confirmed by Nairobi police boss James Mugera, after visiting the crime scene. The police questioned the group of friends who were at the party with Karanja before taking his lifeless body to the morgue. the incident happened over the weekend.

“We suspect he was intoxicated at the time he fell but we are also investigating to establish if there were other issues that led to this tragic incident,” the police boss said.

Elodie's friends have also mourned the late Karanja.

ian_baraka13 “This is soo sad😔 May he rest in peace. 🙏🏿”

bobokuria “Definitely tough to lose such a brilliant and jovial mind.. I remember he once mentioned how you took him to the Sauti Sol studios and he had the time of his life 😢”

munyirs_man ‘I will miss you GK. Rest easy “

paige_hppe “So sorry babe❤️Take heart and it shall be well 🙏🏻🙏🏻”