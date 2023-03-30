ADVERTISEMENT
Yul Edochie reportedly loses his first son, Kambili

Babatunde Lawal

The teenager recently celebrated his 16th birthday, much to the delight of his parents.

Yul Edochie and First son
Yul Edochie and First son

It was said that the actor's son was rushed to the hospital after falling unconscious. As of the time this article was published, Vanguard reports that Yul has confirmed Kambilichukwu's passing.

According to Vanguard, May Edochie's sister said that the child read all night and is studying for his exam. He then joined his friends to play football after his school exam; while doing so, he started having seizures and was sent to the Mother and Child Hospital. The report further stated that all attempts by the medics to revive him failed.

The young boy is the first son and second child of Yul and his wife, May. He recently celebrated his 16th birthday, and his parents celebrated him. "My first son just turned 16. Happy birthday to you Kambi Leo Yul-Edochie. Many more great years I wish you with loads of accomplishments and greatness. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you," the actor wrote on Instagram.

May his soul rest in peace, and may God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Babatunde Lawal
