Khaligraph Jones' daughter starts nursery school

The proud father on Thursday, January 6, posted a photo of his daughter dressed her school uniform, melting the hearts of his fans.

In June 2019, the rapper became the happiest man in town after the birth of Amali. On the day, no nonsense celebrity broke the news to his fans via Instagram, with a picture of himself cradling his newborn child.

"God is taking good care of us and I was overwhelmed, although we are not releasing the name any time soon. All in all, God has blessed me and we are happy for that," Khaligraph told his online following.

Khaligraph has managed to keep his relationship with his family a secret. Not much is known about his children and alleged girlfriend, Muteti.

