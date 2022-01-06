RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Khaligraph Jones' daughter starts nursery school

Cyprian Kimutai

Baby Amali has grown!

Rapper Khaligraph Jones
Rapper Khaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones and Georgina Muteti's daughter Amali Jones Ouko has officially started attending nursery school in Nairobi.

The proud father on Thursday, January 6, posted a photo of his daughter dressed her school uniform, melting the hearts of his fans.

In June 2019, the rapper became the happiest man in town after the birth of Amali. On the day, no nonsense celebrity broke the news to his fans via Instagram, with a picture of himself cradling his newborn child.

"God is taking good care of us and I was overwhelmed, although we are not releasing the name any time soon. All in all, God has blessed me and we are happy for that," Khaligraph told his online following.

Khaligraph has managed to keep his relationship with his family a secret. Not much is known about his children and alleged girlfriend, Muteti.

This current term is set to run for nine weeks to March 4 with no midterm break; and will sit as the shortest term yet.

Students will endure four terms of learning this year with five national examinations, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) starting March and April 2022, and later in year in November and December 2022.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

