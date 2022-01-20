RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Diamond Platnumz to represent East Africa at AfroNation concert

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Platnumz will perform with Wizkid and Burna Boy amongst others.

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz is the only East African artist selected to perform at the prestigious AfroNation concert in Portugal from July 1-3 2022.

Scheduled to be held at the popular tourist city of Portimão, in the Algarve region of southern Portugal. The music festival will showcase energetic performances across the three-day event.

The 2022 edition of Afro Nation Portugal will bring together the best artists in Afrobeats, Hip Hop, RnB, Dancehall, Amapiano, Afro House and more.

Diamond will join fellow Africans such as Nigerian duo Wizkid and Burna Boy. Other performers like American heavyweight Megan Thee Stallion will be thrilling the crowd.

Wizkid and Burna Boy
Wizkid and Burna Boy Pulse Nigeria

New kids on the block; Ckay, Tems, Omah Lay, Oxlade, Rema and Ruger will also be performing.

In 2021, Diamond was awarded as the best male artist in East Africa at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

Why Portugal was selected

According to the organisers, Portimão was selected due to its 201 kilometres of coastline and an average temperature of 25 degrees in July.

"The Algarve is the perfect destination for lovers of golden sand and glistening sea. Portimão is the largest city in western Algarve and is a hub for tourism, leisure and retail," stated the event organisers.

AfroNation concert
AfroNation concert Pulse Live Kenya

Praia da Rocha, about two miles south of Portimão, is the town’s main beach. The beach is surrounded by stunning red-rock cliffs, so it’s no surprise Praia da Rocha means ‘Rocky Beach’ in Portuguese.

The main site is made up of 3 festival stages. VIP guests will have exclusive access to special areas including a private beach.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

