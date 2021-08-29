During a visit to The Angie Martinez Show on Power 105.1, he explained how he knew it was time to pop the question.

“Being engaged feels like a mixture of everything,” the POWER star told Martinez. “I was tired of being in the streets.

I had a good time…but like I got tired of it and she just literally made me have tunnel vision. I never had that. I was always just moving. But that was just like slow down, this is serious. You need to respect it.

He said that six days after they met, they went through their phones and deleted any other love interests there were before, he continued.

Rotimi went ahead to describe how emotional his mum was when she met Mdee. “The funny thing is when they first met they both cried. It was the weirdest thing. It was like... a finally moment. It was so weird. They met maybe a month into me and her dating.”

Rotimi proposed to Mdee in December of 2020.

“She said YES,” he wrote on Instagram when he revealed their engagement. “You are my everything.

My angel. In 2015 I prayed that whoever my wife was going to be and wherever she was at the moment I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GODS abundance.

Fast forward… YOU… you make me such a better man.. I’m in debt to GOD For you. I will pay him back by loving you & giving you everything that you deserve. I hoped that she was happy, having a good day and receiving GOD’S abundance.”

Mdee also gushed about her future husband on social media.

"On my 30th birthday my plans for the years to come were so different from where we are now, but GOD laughs when we are making plans.

Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for YOU, they are plans for good and not for disaster, to give YOU a future and a hope.

Honestly, my future was feeling bleak and I was losing hope in what I thought was a perfect plan.

And then I met YOU.… YOU saved my life in ways only a man appointed and anointed by GOD could. There are no words to describe the power of surrendering to GOD and in this case to LOVE.

GOD IS LOVE! I spent my whole life searching for joy and peace in things and places that couldn’t offer nothing but a temporary high. With your love I bask in abundance. For everything I did right GOD blessed me with YOU."