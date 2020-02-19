Harmonize gets huge elephant tattoo on his back and fans can’t keep calm (Photos)

Rajab Abdul Kahali alias Harmonize has followed the footsteps of his former boss Diamond Platnumz by getting a huge elephant trunk tattoo on his back.

On Tuesday, Konde Boy unleashed photos showing his back covered with ink, an act that elicited mixed reactions from his fans.

Many of the comments left under the pictures, commended the Uno maker for getting a beautiful tattoo.

Tembo

The tattoo also symbolizes Harmonize’s new nickname- “Tembo” (Elephant) as he self-proclaims to be.

Harmonize’s new tattoo comes weeks after Diamond also got a huge Lion (Simba) tattoo on his hand, a representation of his aka Simba.

Many famous singers choose different stage names that are very unique and as it stands, bongo flava artists have embraced the act of naming themselves after animals.

Diamond Platnumz

Chui

Just the other WCB Signee Rayvanny acquired a new aka dubbed “Chui”, Diamond calls himself Simba, Young Dee nicknamed himself Paka rapper and now we have Harmonize as Tembo.

Reactions;

wemasepetu “Ila Tembo miapa najuaga ni Bichwa...🙈🙈🙈”

jaymaudaku “Kudadekiii Bonge la Tatooo😂😂😂 @diamondplatnumz kachora SIMBA @harmonize_tz Kachora TEMBO😂😂😂 si mnajua Mbugani Tembo ndo Mkubwa kwa Simba eee.., na Simba anamuogopa Tembo ee??😂😂😂”

hanscana_ “hehheheheh TEEEEEEMBO”

m4jofficial “hi ni mbaya sana 🔥🔥🔥”

official_akilakenya “Simba, chui, ndovu 😂😂😂”

iamsmade “Lovely Tattoo”

strong3mk “Powerful God bless u...kondegang😘😘😘”

dorcusbenson30 “Mbona anatisha jamani😭😭😭”

zebraajames “Ndovu Ni strong lakini uliwa na 🦁”

heart_frower “😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥Kafwaaa omunuu inamaana simba awez muuwa tembooo😂😂”

xalimo_macaan “Hapo zamani za kale, kulikuwa simba, chui na ndovu”

ishengomakasenene “Kmmk 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 @dreezy_tz boonge ya tattoo”

