Former Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe has responded following an attack by one of her followers, after sharing a sweet birthday message her Bestie Dennis Itumbi.

The follower who goes by the name Jackline accused the mother of one of parading her ‘husbands’ on social media by celebrating their birthdays in consecutive posts.

She went on to refer to Mr Itumbi as Maribe’s second husband.

Jacque Maribe responds after being attacked over birthday message to Itumbi

“Two consecutive posts celebrating birthdays of men in your life. Happy birthday hubby number 2! Back to you in studio Lilian… “Listening to Bills Bills Bills by Destiny’s Child on repeat,” wrote Jackline Moriki.

Maribe who could not let the fan’s words go an answered replied saying that she was among the people who enjoy bringing other women down.

The TV journalist added that Moriki was only afraid of the reality of friendship and she shouldn’t do it on her page.

“@jacklinemoriki you are the kind of people that take pride in pulling women down because you are afraid of the reality of friendship. Don’t do it here,” said Maribe.

The confrontation between two came shortly after Ms Maribe wrote Itumbi this birthday message on her Instagram page;

Dear @dennisitumbi,

No poetry today,

No review of the year that's been,

No promises for the future that is,

Just appreciation, heartfelt, for a friendship that stands pure and true.

Happy birthday my bestie @dennisitumbi here's to many, many more.