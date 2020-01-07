Netizens have sent out mixed reactions after Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi wrote a birthday message to Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a tweet, Mr Itumbi mentioned that getting to 75 years is a major achievement for the opposition leader and that he hopes to read his autobiographies.

Itumbi, who described Mr Odinga as a ‘Diamond’, went on to outline the historic occurrences that the opposition chief has spearheaded and those he has been part of over the years.

“Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga - 75 years is Diamond. Yours is fine diamond, it has been through, handcuffs, a failed Coup, disguised escapes, torture, political losses and wins, stones, Teargas, Power and all that appertains being a diamond! Hope to read your memoirs someday!” tweeted Dennis Itumbi.

Netizens react to Dennis Itumbi’s birthday message to Raila

Kenyans on twitter then responded to his tweet, some commending what he had done, while others attacked him claiming that there was no honesty in what he had said about Baba.

The die-hard supporters of Odinga found it hard to believe Itumbi because of his harsh criticism of the former premier most times.

Here are some their reactions;