They stole our format - Eric Omondi on Netflix series Young, Famous and African

In an update, the funnyman questioned the similarities between his Wife Material show and Young, Famous and African, stating that it can’t be just pure coincidence.

“The format used in ‘Young, Famous and African is the same format for wife material. Its either someone has been watching and stole the format from us ama it’s a really good coincidence,” questioned Eric Omondi.

They stole our format – Eric Omondi Netflix series Young, Famous and African Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, comedian and scriptwriter Eddie Butita who was the creator of Wife Material show said that is willing to work with Young, Famous and African producers if they ever reach out to him.

“I have received a lot of DMs, Calls and Emails I had to switch of my phone Yesterday. A lot of people are saying I should be on Young, Famous and African. Thank you for believing in me. I do not take it for granted that you have put so much trust in me, currently am busy but if they reach out, I will spare some time,” Butita said.

The show, which premiered on Friday, March 18 is the first unscripted African reality series on Netflix, with seven sizzling episodes featuring some of the continent’s biggest personalities.

Young, Famous & African cast is made of a few select stars from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda as they manoeuvre tempestuous love lives, feuds and demanding careers in the city of bling, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The reality series includes couple 2Baba and Annie Macaulay-Idibia, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry, actor Khanyi Mbau, musician Diamond Platnumz, rapper Nadia Nakai, businesswoman Zari ‘The Bosslady’ Hassan, broadcaster and TV producer Andile Ncube, and radio jockey Naked DJ.

Much like other reality series that follow rich folk, Young, Famous & African chronicles the everyday lives and projects of people with several digits on their bank accounts so the audience can get a glimpse of how the other side lives.

Anerlisa Muigai on Rejecting to feature on Young, Famous and African

On Sunday, Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai explained why she rejected an offer to join the cast of a new Netflix reality show, Young, Famous & African.

Responding to fans, Anerlisa explained that the show did not fit her idea of a worthwhile reality show, terming the new show as a "polished Nairobi Diaries".

The NERO CEO noted that the type of show she would like to be part of are: Donald Trump's The Apprentice or the British Dragon's Den show.

"They sent me an email asking if I was interested to be in it but I turned it down.