Music quiz
How well do you know your musicians?
How many Albums has Sauti Sol released so far since they started their Music Journey?
5
6
4
5
Sauti sol has released 5 albums namely Mwanzo- 2009 Sol Filosofia -2011 Live and Die in Africa -2015 Afrikan Sauce -2019 MidNight Train -2020
What is the name of Nyashinski’s new Album?
Lucky you
Malaika
Glory
Lucky you
Lucky is the latest album by Nyashinski
Share your score:
