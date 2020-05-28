Buy & Sell on Kenya's Safest Online Marketplace
  1. Entertainment

Music quiz

Tell your friends
How well do you know your musicians?

How many Albums has Sauti Sol released so far since they started their Music Journey?

5
6
4
5 Next question
Sauti sol has released 5 albums namely Mwanzo- 2009 Sol Filosofia -2011 Live and Die in Africa -2015 Afrikan Sauce -2019 MidNight Train -2020

What is the name of Nyashinski’s new Album?

Lucky you
Malaika
Glory
Lucky you Next question
Lucky is the latest album by Nyashinski
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Author: Source: Pulse Live Kenya
