Matata, Harmonize, Octopizzo, Sauti Sol thrill Nairobians at Sol Fest [Videos]

Nairobians on Saturday night, December 17, 2022, were treated to a night of great performances during the Sol Festival held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
Eric Omondi who had been banned from the event arrived in style and was allowed in after talking to the event organisers
The Sol Festival organised by Sol Generation saw artists drawn from across the continent thrill attendees before the main acts, boy band Sauti Sol took the stage.
Comedian Eric Omondi who had been banned from attending the event arrived only to be halted by security at the gates.
Eric arrived accompanied by Isikuti singers and dancers before he was asked to leave the area. Intervention by the event organisers however saw the self-proclaimed president of comedy in Africa finally allowed in.
Among artists that performed at the event include Tanzanian star Harmonize who is performing in the country again in less than a week.
Norway-based group Matata gave the fans a live performance of their collaboration 'Oversized T-shirt' from their album 'Super Morio'. Accompanied by great dances, the group also thrilled with other hits such 'Pombe na Kizungu Mingi'.
Others that took the stage at the event include rappers Juliani & Octopizzo, African Pop Star Nadia Mukami, Fena Gitu, Sol Generation’s Nviiri The Story Teller & Ben Soul as well South African amapiano star Costa Titch.
A section of fans however lamented the short performance by the night's main act Sauti Sol. According to attendees, the group took the stage at around 3 a.m. and left after thirty minutes.
