Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

A statement issued by the group, details that the act of Azimio using their song 'Extravaganza' without their consent is blatant copyright infringement as directed by section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya.

The song Extravaganza, which was released on May 29, 2019 features; Sauti Sol, Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige and Kaskazini

“We did license this song to the Azimio la Umoja Campaign neither did we give any consents for its use in the announcement of their Vice-Presidential Candidate. Furthermore, our authority to use the composition, which is one of our most distinct compositions was neither sought nor given.

This is blatant copyright infringement as directed by section 35, CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya,” reads part of the statement from Sauti Sol.

The group went on to distance themselves from the Azimio La Umoja Alliance and any other political movement.

“We would like to make it very clear to our fans, partners an associates, we are not aligned to nor associated with the Azimio La Umoja Campaign or any other Political movement and/or party their presidential aspirants, vice presidential aspirants and candidates at large. We are fully apolitical," the group added.

Sauti Sol further remarked that they are disappointed in the Azimio La Umoja’s blatant disregard of their copyright and therefore they will seek legal address to the whole matter.

“We are disappointed by the Azimio la Umoja campaign’s blatant disregard of our right to control the use of our copyright.

"We Shall be seeking legal remedy for this clear violation of our copyright,” Sauti Sol signed off their statement.