RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The single is also her debut single having signed with Universal Music Africa

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering

Award-winning sensation Nikita Kering has released a new song titled ‘Last Name’ her first single after being signed with Universal Music Africa.

Recommended articles

As it has almost come with a norm, the creativity of SoFresh, add that to mastering and engineering pro-es of Trevor Magak, then complement all these with the angelic voice of Nikita, what you get is a recipe of something magnificent.

According to the multitalented singer and songwriter, the song ‘Last Name’ is based on a real-life experience.

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

“It's real-life experience, just going into a space where someone's essence builds your mind and without fail you just approach them. The song speaks to my personality a lot.

“The song is just a vibe, it's nothing too serious. It's about going to a space, going out, one night, and walking into the space and being blown away by how this person looks and it completely makes you lose track of everything that's going on around you. It's about being free and doing whatever it is that you want to do with regards to the person,” Nikita narrates.

The new song follows the success Nikita Kering’s debut EP, "A Side of Me” that saw her win two awards – Best RnB song ‘Ex’ and Best female artoste in East Africa at AFRIMA.

READ: Nikita Kering leads launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty in Nairobi

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Last Name is part of a larger project Nikita has in store for her fans as she looks to end the year as the undisputed vocal powerhouse.

Her new project draws inspiration from a phase in a life and relates to it in a personal way, one which all Ringerz across Africa and the world at large will truly relate to. And when the project drops, everyone will remember her last name.

“I think people should expect someone who is more experimental, someone who is definitely free to tell her own story and more honest and real honest with her work.

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

“I needed time to understand myself and what I really, really wanted to make creatively. I think sometimes when your project does well it's easy to hop on the trends and try and do whatever it is that's trending, so I think I just needed to find time to find myself,” says Nikita.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

Kate Actress & Blessing Lung'aho stun on red carpet in South Africa [Photos]

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

I'm single and searching - Tanasha Donna

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Bahati pours out his heart to Diana Marua after securing new deal with their kids

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Crystal Asige's message to Raila after ODM nominated her to Senate

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

Rapper Nonini goes after social media influencer in legal battle

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

My kids were taken to the orphanage - Mishi Dorah after being jailed

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

Trending

Tems earns 2022 MTV VMAs nomination

Tems

Rayvanny makes surprise appearance at Nandy festival after ditching WCB [Video]

Nandy and Rayvanny

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' climbs 14 places on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy (Billboard)

How Redsan and Demarco's show went down in the US [Video]

DJ Calvince with Redsan and Demarco