Songstress Nikita Kering drops much anticipated single 'Last Name' [Video]

As it has almost come with a norm, the creativity of SoFresh, add that to mastering and engineering pro-es of Trevor Magak, then complement all these with the angelic voice of Nikita, what you get is a recipe of something magnificent.

According to the multitalented singer and songwriter, the song ‘Last Name’ is based on a real-life experience.

Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

About Nikita's Last Name

“It's real-life experience, just going into a space where someone's essence builds your mind and without fail you just approach them. The song speaks to my personality a lot.

“The song is just a vibe, it's nothing too serious. It's about going to a space, going out, one night, and walking into the space and being blown away by how this person looks and it completely makes you lose track of everything that's going on around you. It's about being free and doing whatever it is that you want to do with regards to the person,” Nikita narrates.

The new song follows the success Nikita Kering’s debut EP, "A Side of Me” that saw her win two awards – Best RnB song ‘Ex’ and Best female artoste in East Africa at AFRIMA.

Last Name is part of a larger project Nikita has in store for her fans as she looks to end the year as the undisputed vocal powerhouse.

Her new project draws inspiration from a phase in a life and relates to it in a personal way, one which all Ringerz across Africa and the world at large will truly relate to. And when the project drops, everyone will remember her last name.

What Next For Nikita

“I think people should expect someone who is more experimental, someone who is definitely free to tell her own story and more honest and real honest with her work.

