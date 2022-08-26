Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

The track is the first song in Barnaba Classic's latest album Love Sounds Different which he released in mid-August.

Diamond has constantly praised Barnaba Classic as the best vocalist in Tanzania and whom he has admired for a long time.

The Wasafi Record Label president added that the collabo has been in the making for the past 13 years.

Diamond has also attributed the shaping of his music to Barnaba, a performer in his own right.

Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic Pulse Live Kenya

Hadithi is a Swahili word that means “A story”. In the song, Barnaba is trying to narrate a relationship saga to Diamond only to find out that he also has faced a similar experience.

The video of the song is directed by Justin Campos who has been in many of Diamond’s previous and a common in the music industry.

The song has since been uploaded on YouTube and has crossed the 20,000 views mark in just under two hours of release.

Barnaba, in choosing the artists to feature on the album, did a blend of new entrants in the music industry as well as veteran singers such as Khadija Kopa and Lady Jaydee.

In Kenya he went for award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones who is featured in Track No.9, One More Time.