RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

Amos Robi

Barnaba becomes the first artist to feature both Diamond and Ali Kiba on the same album

Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic
Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic

Tanzanian Bongo star Naseeb Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz, and Elias Barnabas Inyansi popularly known as Barnaba Classic have released a video of their first major collabo dubbed Hadithi.

The track is the first song in Barnaba Classic's latest album Love Sounds Different which he released in mid-August.

Diamond has constantly praised Barnaba Classic as the best vocalist in Tanzania and whom he has admired for a long time.

The Wasafi Record Label president added that the collabo has been in the making for the past 13 years.

Diamond has also attributed the shaping of his music to Barnaba, a performer in his own right.

Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic
Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Singer Diamond Platnumz reveals the amount Zuchu will pay to terminate contract

Hadithi is a Swahili word that means “A story”. In the song, Barnaba is trying to narrate a relationship saga to Diamond only to find out that he also has faced a similar experience.

The video of the song is directed by Justin Campos who has been in many of Diamond’s previous and a common in the music industry.

The song has since been uploaded on YouTube and has crossed the 20,000 views mark in just under two hours of release.

READ: Diamond quashes claim of fallout with Rayvanny in birthday message

Barnaba, in choosing the artists to feature on the album, did a blend of new entrants in the music industry as well as veteran singers such as Khadija Kopa and Lady Jaydee.

In Kenya he went for award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones who is featured in Track No.9, One More Time.

Other featured artists on the album are Juma Jux, Rayvanny, Alikiba, Nandy, Marioo, Young Lunya, Jay Melody, Platform TZ, Lody Music Saraphina, Dayoo, Kusah and Joel Lwaga.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tourist describes Kenyans as the bravest people in the world

Tourist describes Kenyans as the bravest people in the world

Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

How Divalicious character earned Eric Omondi Sh7.2 million

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

Kennedy Rapudo reveals reason for break with Amber Ray

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

It what's best - Daniel Kaluuya on why he's not in Black Panther 2

Media personality Anita Nderu shares maternity plans as delivery draws closer

Media personality Anita Nderu shares maternity plans as delivery draws closer

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Nick Cannon is expecting 10th Child

Nick Cannon is expecting 10th Child

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

Netflix movie directed by Kenyan ranks top 10 globally

Trending

Ommy Dimpoz (left) poses next to Portuguese and Manchester United midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo

Ommy Dimpoz meets Manchester United players [Photos]

Singer Vanessa Mdee

Singer Vanessa Mdee exposes music distribution company over non payment

Barnaba classic releases video featuring Barnaba classic

Tanzanian singer Barnaba Classic releases 1st ever collabo with Diamond Platnumz [WATCH]

A screengrab from the video

Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger