We didn't breakup - Ochungulo family makes U-turn on group split

In an interview with Pulse Live’s Dennis Milimo, Benzema David alias Alejandro sought to clarify that Ochungulo family didn’t breakup, but opted for a short commercial break.

The Nguruma hit maker further stated that they are working on a new album as a group and their fans should stay ready.

“We did not breakup, we just had a commercial break but all in all we have been working on a new album which will be out in the next two months (around June) and I think you will love it,” Benzema said on behalf of Ochungulo family.

In February 2021, the group consisting of; Dmore, Benzema and Nelly the Goon, used their social media platform to announce that they had split but that seems to have changed.

"To all our Fans... We wanna say Thank you for the support you have given us the past for few years. You have been good to us, God has been good to us & the music has been good to us. We have reached a point we have different goals & targets.

"So the decision of us splitting is a mutual feeling and we saw that as the best way forward. Again, Thank you so much for the support!!! We shall meet again. God bless you all🙏🙏 @nellythegoon @dmore_mr_ochungulo @benzemadavid @kardozar” the 2021 statement said.