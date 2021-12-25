It's time for the most talked about and celebrated holiday in the world, Christmas. Some of your favourite celebrities have released gorgeous photos with their families.
See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas
Merry Christmas everyone!
From matching Pijamas to adorable family portraits, your favourite celebrities got the memo and finished the assignment.
Only days after Vera Sidika revealed her firstborn's face for the first time, the entrepreneur has shared a photo of Princess Asia Brown looking all cute in her Christmas themed outfit.
Radio presenter Kamene Goro took to the beach to mark the festivities. Dressed in a long floral backless maxi dress, the plus size beauty looked sexy and stunning.
Celebrity couple Terrence and Milly Chebby decided to wear matching blue pyjamas. In the photo shared on Instagram, the couple posed inside their cosy home with a makeshift Christmas tree appearing in the background.
A month after popular Nairobi pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha got engaged to her boyfriend Prophet Stanley Carmel, the couple have celebrated Christmas donned in matching Indian themed outfits.
This writer and Pulse Kenya as a whole, wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas.
