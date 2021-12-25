RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Merry Christmas everyone!

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas
See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

It's time for the most talked about and celebrated holiday in the world, Christmas. Some of your favourite celebrities have released gorgeous photos with their families.

Recommended articles

From matching Pijamas to adorable family portraits, your favourite celebrities got the memo and finished the assignment.

Only days after Vera Sidika revealed her firstborn's face for the first time, the entrepreneur has shared a photo of Princess Asia Brown looking all cute in her Christmas themed outfit.

Radio presenter Kamene Goro took to the beach to mark the festivities. Dressed in a long floral backless maxi dress, the plus size beauty looked sexy and stunning.

Celebrity couple Terrence and Milly Chebby decided to wear matching blue pyjamas. In the photo shared on Instagram, the couple posed inside their cosy home with a makeshift Christmas tree appearing in the background.

A month after popular Nairobi pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha got engaged to her boyfriend Prophet Stanley Carmel, the couple have celebrated Christmas donned in matching Indian themed outfits.

This writer and Pulse Kenya as a whole, wish each and everyone of you a Merry Christmas.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

See photos of some of your favourite celebrities as they celebrate Christmas

Kisumu residents party like there is no tomorrow

Kisumu residents party like there is no tomorrow

Raila dresses as santa to spread christmas cheer amongst kids [PHOTOS]

Raila dresses as santa to spread christmas cheer amongst kids [PHOTOS]

Masauti has embarrassed us, claims Bright future concert organiser

Masauti has embarrassed us, claims Bright future concert organiser

Hit songs of the Year - East Africa [Pulse Picks 2021]

Hit songs of the Year - East Africa [Pulse Picks 2021]

Journalists who switched stations this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Journalists who switched stations this year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Cardi B gifts Offset $2 million for his birthday

Bobi Wine surprises wife with exquisite graduation party [PHOTOS]

Bobi Wine surprises wife with exquisite graduation party [PHOTOS]

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Trending

Daddy Owen laughs off claims of shooting his shot at Brenda Wairimu

Daddy Owen and Brenda Wairimu

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Nigerian star Adekunle Gold posts in Sheng', Kenyans react

Read Amber Ray's emotional tribute to best friend

Amber Ray mourns bestfriend Sally Wangechi

Betty Kyallo’s classy response after a fan tried to attack her (Screenshot)

Betty Kyallo