MTV-award winning Kenyan songbird Habida Moloney has disclosed that she is yet to determine if she has cancer weeks after developing a lump in her breast.

The Kesho hit-maker shared her cancer scare via social media after taking the Biopsy test.

An explainer about Biopsy says; “Biopsies are typically associated with cancer, but just because your doctor orders a biopsy, it doesn't mean that you have cancer.”

In her Post, Habida described Cancer as a terrible disease, basing on the fact that her father succumbed to the disease back in 2013.

“Today after a long two weeks of pondering “what the hell is in my body” I had a biopsy at #centralmiddlesexhospital Thank God for the very friendly staff because there are not many things that scare me but dang “I was scared”. Seeing my father go through cancer was terrible, it is a terrible disease! And here I am with a lump in my breast! Lump in the name of Jesus you are benign! #breastcancer #superwoman #scared,” reads Habida’s post.

The singer assured her fans that she will be able to share with them her progress, as she gears up find out what’s troubling her body.

“I am sorry to all those I shocked with my post! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 I share to empower because I sometimes feel alone in my struggles, so I want all those women whom I now understand.... to know your not alone, their pain, their fear, their feelings, I get it all now. I don’t know if I have cancer yet, as the biopsy is all I have been through at this point, but the procedure itself was enough to know this is not an easy disease to go through. I will share as much as my emotions allow me and hopefully it builds even one person. #superwomanfoundation #habidaspeaks #gothrough #yournotalone #cancerscare,” wrote Habida.