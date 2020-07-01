Media Personality Terryanne Chebet has ended her 1 year and 3 months relationship with Metropol TV where she was working as General Manger cum presenter.

In her update, Chebet mentioned that she has decided to hang her boots in the media industry to focus on growing her personal business.

“Today I say goodbye to my incredible team at @metropoltvke . What an incredible journey it’s been! You have taught me the real definition of being a leader and what teamwork is. This wasn’t an easy decision to make, especially because of your dedication and commitment to getting the job done. Our commitment to telling the stories of mama Mboga’s, SME’s and startups has inspired me greatly and I will take this to my next journey. I deeply appreciate you all for your viewership, criticism and suggestions that helped us build the first 24 hour Business News Channel in Kenya. As I now embark on my personal journey of entrepreneurship with @scarletdigital @keyaraorganicsI hope you will ride this journey with me. Love and Light,” reads Terryanne’s announcement.

Terryanne Chebt quit Metropol TV to focus her Business

Joining Metropol TV

The former Citizen news anchor Joined Metropol TV a 24-hour business Channel in March 2019, after partying ways with Fanaka TV where she was the CEO.

At Metropol, Ms Chebet was appointed General Manager alongside Gikonyo Macharia, (Head of Broadcast and commercials) and Stephen Kimani (Managing Editor).

“Our young people need new heroes, such as Wealth creators, Entrepreneurs & people of integrity. I have formally left Fanaka TV in very able hands and I'm super proud to join the incredibly talented team @metropoltvke in delivering cutting edge Business Journalism. Data driven. Factual. Reliable. Metropol TV is available countrywide on free to Air. Amen?” wrote Chebet at the time she was joining Metropol TV.

Photos from Terryanne's exit

