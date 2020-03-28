Nairobi County’s senator Johnson Sakaja light up social media after sharing a coronavirus rap song that featured his two sons.

Sakaja took to Social media to share the song which encouraged people to stay safe amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic that has seen the numbers rise to 38.

It urged Kenyans to follow the Government's directives, observe social distancing, wash hands with soap water and get home early before 7PM curfew.

The verse starts with a punch line “we came plugged in like a charger na kuna venye tunataka kutaja...”

Netizens commended the Sakaja’s for using their creativity to spread awareness on the disease. They even challenged Octopizzo and Papa Jones to do something similar.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

Video (Courtesy)

Here are some of the comments;

@BrianSRutto1 This is amazing

@OngayiSilas dropping heavy bars than this cheap ass rappers. He just sent Octo and OG into ealry retirements

@NjihiaWilfred Nice one the sakajas....

@amoschebii10 Model parenting right there

@SamuelOriwo Nice one Senator. You're always one of the nicest and simple senators I know of.

@Abdulikaka Aki bwana senator si you guyz can form a rap group and call yourself "the sakaja faraja team"

@AlbertoBatoh My nigga that is so awesome 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾maaaaan..! ..... Khaligraph Omolo Jones you have 24HRS's to Respond Or else..... I repeat.. Or else.......

@KamauD33 Nice. Hapo kwa NIC-CBA merger tumeget info. You are wise.

@Patrickkazungu5 Amazing... And the message is home.