Was Mulamwah's response to fan asking for money to buy cooking gas rude?

Mulamwah shared a screenshot on Saturday, September 4 of the conversation that took place on WhatsApp. The seemingly desperate fan initiated the conversation by asking Mulamwah to send him/her sh.1000 bob as they are yet to receive their monthly salary.

Mulamwah instead of responding in a gentle manner chose to display his condescending nature by replying in a rude manner.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah vs Vincent Mboya

This comes only days after the comedian chose to withdraw his promise to support a young Kenyan man after exhibiting negativity while dealing with funny man Jalang'o.

The young man, identified as Vincent Mboya recently asked comedian Jalang'o to go for his sh. 18,000, which he had earlier helped him with.

According to the young man who is also an artist, Jalang'o embarrassed him with his speech while sending money to his caretaker to cater for his rent arrears.

Jalang’o pays three months’ rent for Young Man who went public begging for his Help, Pulse Live Kenya

Well, his decision to return the money to Jalang'o and his sentiments while doing the same did not settle down well with many Kenyans including Mulamwah.

Taking to his Insta-stories barely hours after Mboya's uncalculated move, Mulamwah disclosed he had promised to help Mboya record two songs with one of the top music producers, Motiff the Don.

Mulamwah revealed the process was already underway but he revoked it because of the abusive utterances Mboya made while addressing Jalang'o.