Actress Jacquline Wolper announces pregnancy in cute family portrait

Mitindo put up a beautiful message, announcing that his wife is expectant and he can’t wait to welcome a new member into his family.

“Asante Mungu kwa hiii zawadi nyingine, Wakati tulipofikiri kwamba tumebarikiwa Mtoto wa Kwanza ajabu Mungu Kaonyesha Miujiza Yake nakutupa furaha nyingine nasubiri kwa hamu ujio wako, karibu sana mwanangu, Mama ako Anakupenda sana, Pia mim na Kaka ako maombi yetu yapo juu yako,”.

(Thank you God for another Blessing. When we thought that we were blessed for getting our first child, God has done another miracle, giving us another chance to welcome a newborn into our family. We are eagerly waiting for you and we can’t wait to hold you in our arms. Mum, Dad and your brother love you so much and all our prayers are upon you),” Rich Mitindo wrote.

Actress Jacquline Wolper and fiancé Rich Mitindo expecting baby number 2 Pulse Live Kenya

Jaqueline and Mitindo welcomed their first born son named Pascal Mitindo in May 2021. On September 16, 2022, the two love birds revealed the face and name of their son for the first time after being appointed brand ambassador for Sweet Lorah, an Apparel and Clothing shop (Kids) in Tanzania.

“Hongera sana mtoto wetu kipenzi. Leo tunajivunia sana wewe. Tunataka na tunatumahi kuwa siku moja utafikia kilele cha mafanikio ukiwa mkubwa Nakupenda Pascal,” wrote Rich Mitindo.

In August 2021, Rich treated Wolper to a surprise engagement party and she could not hold back her tears.

Later on, Wolper explained that she was overwhelmed by emotions after being proposed to by a man of her dreams.

Rich Mitindo, is a popular fashion designer and businessman in Tanzania.