Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

YouTube content creator Robert Ndegwa popularly known as Thee Pluto and his fiancé Felicity Shiru have announced they are expecting their first child.
Thee Pluto and Felicity explain why they chose to keep pregnancy a secret
Speculations of Felicity being pregnant were rife and only needed confirmation
Felicity spilled the beans on how romours of her being expectant began without her having publicly said she was pregnant.
“We had a house warming party and someone took a video of me and when the video was shared some fans spotted my tummy and that’s when the speculations began,” she revealed.
Felicity further divulged into more separate events where speculations got rife of her being expectant but now said it was time to let the cat out of the bag.
The couple revealed that they wanted the pregnancy kept under wraps because they wanted it to remain private but hawk-eyed fans noted she was expectant and Felicity pushed for the revelation.
“We needed some privacy because the initial plan was that we don’t announce she was not expectant but Felicity pushed for the announcing to the public,” Thee Pluto said.
He further said he did not want to have the public following up their private affairs and sending their advice on how to run their relationship.
The couple have announced expecting their first child months after they got back after they parted ways. Thee Pluto confessed to being the one that walked away over what he said was being tired.
“I’m the one who left after getting tired of the relationship. I felt like the energy was not being reciprocated back the way I wanted and that’s why I left. But then Felicity was apologetic and we continued working together and being friends.
When we were dating, I knew nothing about her, I never even knew her friends. Something else, I was never in her life because she was secretive. I never knew what she was up to, in terms of goals and what she wants to achieve, it was very private at that time until it reached a point I felt that we were just together in that relationship to do the videos that we used to do,” Thee Pluto explained.”
