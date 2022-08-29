Thee Pluto explains why they were forced to reveal Felicity's pregnancy

Felicity spilled the beans on how romours of her being expectant began without her having publicly said she was pregnant.

“We had a house warming party and someone took a video of me and when the video was shared some fans spotted my tummy and that’s when the speculations began,” she revealed.

Felicity further divulged into more separate events where speculations got rife of her being expectant but now said it was time to let the cat out of the bag.

Thee Pluto and Felicity back together Pulse Live Kenya

The couple revealed that they wanted the pregnancy kept under wraps because they wanted it to remain private but hawk-eyed fans noted she was expectant and Felicity pushed for the revelation.

“We needed some privacy because the initial plan was that we don’t announce she was not expectant but Felicity pushed for the announcing to the public,” Thee Pluto said.

He further said he did not want to have the public following up their private affairs and sending their advice on how to run their relationship.

The couple have announced expecting their first child months after they got back after they parted ways. Thee Pluto confessed to being the one that walked away over what he said was being tired.

YouTuber Thee Pluto breaks silence on alleged breakup with Felicity Shiru Pulse Live Kenya

“I’m the one who left after getting tired of the relationship. I felt like the energy was not being reciprocated back the way I wanted and that’s why I left. But then Felicity was apologetic and we continued working together and being friends.

Thee Pluto and Felicity Pulse Live Kenya