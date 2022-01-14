10 million people vaccinated as 1,035 test positive for Covid-19

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 316,700 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,136,817.

From the cases, 859 are Kenyans while 176 are foreigners. 566 males and 469 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old child while the oldest is 110 years.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi had 369 cases, Nakuru 89, Mombasa 82, Nyamira 47, Bungoma 42, Baringo 36, Kilifi 29, Siaya 29, Kitui 26, Kiambu 25, Nyeri 24, Kericho 23, Kakamega 21, Makueni 18, Trans Nzoia 18, Murang’a 16, Kajiado 14, Kisumu 13, Uasin Gishu 13, Embu 10, Laikipia 10.

Others are Homa Bay 8, Meru 8, Marsabit 7, Vihiga 7, Busia 6, Kisii 6, Kwale 6, Narok 6, Garissa 5, Machakos 4, West Pokot 4, Bomet 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Migori 2, Nandi 2, Nyandarua 2, Isiolo 1, Samburu 1 and Taita Taveta 1.

1,155 patients have recovered from the disease, 1,042 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 113 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 280,199 of whom 229,328 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 50,871 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, 10 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while the other 9 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,482.

VACCINATION

As of January 13th 2022, a total of 10,974,305 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,164,507 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,704,029.