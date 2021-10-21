Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has advised that bars and restaurants will be allowed to close at 11:00 pm following the vacation of the dusk to dawn, nationwide curfew.
New closing time for Bars and Restaurants, CS clarifies on wearing masks
CS also clarifies on the wearing of masks
In a statement on Thursday, however, the CS added that the regulations set by the licensing authorities will also determine the hours of operation.
Country clubs, members' clubs and other such facilities are among those which are not affected by the 11:00 pm cut-off.
"The Head of State gave a roadmap on the way forward as we continue to battle the pandemic in the country, however, there have been a few issues raised by Kenyans and journalists that you wanted clarified.
"With the removal of curfew we are reverting to closure of bars and restaurants at 11:00 pm or the time allowed by licensing authorities. Protocols on handwashing, social distancing and sanitizing, however, remain in force," the CS announced.
He added: "Let's ensure that we behave responsibly using the lessons we've learnt so far... I've lately noticed that people are beginning to stretch their hands while greeting. Don't take it, tell them 'yatosha' because that is the beginning of indiscipline! We have not reverted to any form of physical contact... and let's please keep our masks on and let's keep sanitizing."
