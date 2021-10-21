In a statement on Thursday, however, the CS added that the regulations set by the licensing authorities will also determine the hours of operation.

Country clubs, members' clubs and other such facilities are among those which are not affected by the 11:00 pm cut-off.

"The Head of State gave a roadmap on the way forward as we continue to battle the pandemic in the country, however, there have been a few issues raised by Kenyans and journalists that you wanted clarified.

"With the removal of curfew we are reverting to closure of bars and restaurants at 11:00 pm or the time allowed by licensing authorities. Protocols on handwashing, social distancing and sanitizing, however, remain in force," the CS announced.

Pulse Live Kenya