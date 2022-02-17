11 students injured after car crashes into classroom during lesson

Reports reaching the news desk indicated that the accident happened at 9:00 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside one of the classrooms at Lake Victoria Primary School.

The students were inside the classroom as their second lesson of the day was underway. The injured students were rushed to Nyalenda Health Center.

According to Thomas Otieno, a clinical officer at Nyalenda Health Center, the hospital was analysing the severity of the students' injuries and confirmed that they were all in stable condition.

The students and their teacher are reportedly traumatised by the experience and investigations are ongoing.

Residents in the area, on the other hand, believe that the school sits on riparian territory and are requesting that the government relocate it.

The school, which serves needy students from Kisumu Central sub-Dunga county's region, is in poor condition.

The locals requested that the school be relocated in order to safeguard the children's safety. Residents also expressed their dissatisfaction with the school's infrastructure.

A majority of the classrooms at Lake Victoria Primary School are composed of wood and iron sheets.

In January 2022, 44 pupils and four teachers from Thur-Gem High School were injured in a vehicle accident involving a school bus.

The accident happened at Mamboleo along the Kisumu - Kakamega road.

Road safety campaign for students

In an effort to prevent traffic accidents involving children on Kenyan roads, the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA) has begun providing road safety guidelines to primary school pupils.

The agency aims to roll out the safety programme to more than 1,000 schools on the highways.