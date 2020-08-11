Kenya has recorded 497 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing total number of confirmed cases to 27,425.

Speaking on Tuesday during, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said 15 patients succumbed to COVID-19, increasing the number of fatalities to 438.

"15 patients succumb to COVID-19, the total number of deaths at 438. 11 of them had underlying conditions," CAS Mwangangi stated.

"372 patients recover from COVID-19. 315 from home-based care while 57 discharged from various health care facilities. Total recoveries stand at 13,867," she added.

Nairobi County is leading in Kenya with over 16,000 cases making the Ministry of Health to identify it as an epicentre of the pandemic.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Increasing cases

"It is evidently clear that Nairobi has now been identified as an epi-center of the pandemic and therefore there is urgent need to address the capacity of health services, to handle the increasing numbers," Dr Mwangagi stated.

CAS Mwangangi said that all counties have recorded cases of Covid-19 after Samburu which recorded one case.

"The virus is now in the entire country without exception. This is not good news. We must stay focused to fight this disease," the Health CAS noted.

"West Pokot is the only County with one case as of yesterday but the situation has changed today after Samburu which was the last County to report a case now has overtaken four other Counties and has 10 cases," she added.