194 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, total rises to 156,981

The new cases were discovered out of a sample size of 1,779 tested, raising the number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 156,981.

A total of 1,417 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, and 6,959 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

Two hundred and five patients are in the ICU, 42 of whom are on ventilatory support and 133 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation.

Another 176 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 163 of them in general wards and 13 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

Twenty-one deaths were also reported on Monday with one having occurred in the last 24hrs and 20 on diverse dates within the last one month. This now pushes cumulative fatalities to 2,643.