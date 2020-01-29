Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has seemingly replaced the 26 armed police officers who were withdrawn from his security detail.

The Governor allegedly presided over shooting training for 20 city inspectorate officers (commonly known as Kanjo) at the Kirigiti Shooting Range.

The 20 officers were withdrawn from their previous assignments guarding county executive and chief officers at City Hall.

The CECs and affected chief City Hall administrators were informed via text that their security aides had been redeployed with no promises on other being assigned to them.

"Good morning waziris and county chief officers. Kindly but regrettably, effective from tomorrow the 27th of January, no waziri or chief officer will have security aides. We have withdrawn them for redeployment due to an acute shortage," stated a message from Security and Compliance boss Tito Kilonzo.

Mr Kilonzo was also recalled by the National Police Service (NPS) after issuing the memo.

A source who spoke to Nation stated that the armed Kanjo officers have now been spotted in Governor Sonko entourage.

"Sonko has been having some of the enforcement security officers and even during his recent court appearances some accompanied him," the unnamed source conveyed.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai issued a statement outlining that state VIPs with active criminal charges would have their police protection withdrawn until their court cases are determined.

Others who have been affected by the order are Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.