RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

Authors:

Amos Robi

Training has begun for nurses who will be looking to work in the United Kingdom

Mutahi Kagwe
Mutahi Kagwe

An English course was officially launched by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Main Campus in Nairobi.

Classes for the English Language Proficiency Training program will be offered to both in-person and virtual learners, with about 25 students taking the course physically and about another 250 virtually.

CS Kagwe outlined that the course's curriculum will be spread out over six weeks and is aimed at meeting international workforce standards.

The CS argued that nurses were missing international job opportunities over failure to pass the English test.

Mutahi Kagwe
Mutahi Kagwe Mutahi Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

"I was vilified for saying we (Kenyans) are failing in the English language. Kenyans can speak good English but that is not to say that we will pass professional exams as required in the international community," Kagwe said

The first batch of nurses is expected to fly to the United Kingdom in March 2022 with Kagwe noting that countries such as Saudia Arabia and Kuwait have already made requests for Kenyan health workers.

"Am happy to officiate this historic event. It is the first time the government is doing this just to prepare our workers to be internationally able and prepared and recognized," CS Kagwe stated.

Also present in the launch was the nursing board chairperson Dr Eunice Ndirangu who said the training marked a great milestone between the Kenyan government and the UK.

Mutahi Kagwe
Mutahi Kagwe Mutahi Kagwe Pulse Live Kenya

"This marks a great milestone between the Kenyan government and the UK. The launch of this center is critical in making our nurses competitive internationally, " Dr Ndirangu said.

In October 2021, only ten out of 300 nurses passed the English proficiency test raising eyebrows among many Kenyans who questioned the readiness of the Kenyan nurses for the international market.

The Ministry also revealed joint plans between Kenya and the UK to set up a hub at KMTC to be used by Kenyan nurses when preparing for admission exams.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, plot with 66 churches

Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, plot with 66 churches

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

State House insider speaks on working late with Uhuru, until 5AM [Video]

State House insider speaks on working late with Uhuru, until 5AM [Video]

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

How much it will cost UDA aspirants vying in the 2022 General Elections

How much it will cost UDA aspirants vying in the 2022 General Elections

102 officers moved in major shuffle ahead of polls

102 officers moved in major shuffle ahead of polls

Detective Jane Mugo breaks down in court [Video]

Detective Jane Mugo breaks down in court [Video]

Trending

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena

Nyeri farmer's complaint to Kenya Power goes viral

Kenya Power employees at work

Rufftone's serious accusation against his brother Daddy Owen on live TV

Kenyan politician, Roysmith Mwatia 'Rufftone'

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

A family in Embakasi’s Tassia estate is in mourning after their 3-year-old son Derick Okeyo, was abducted by his biological father and killed in cold blood.