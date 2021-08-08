800 new Covid-19 cases in Kenya, total rises to 211,828

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported 800 new Covid-19 infections from 6,530 samples tested over the last 24 hours.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 211,828 and cumulative samples tested so far stand at 2,190,806.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi recorded 286 new cases, Mombasa 102, Kiambu 101, Kitui 41, Taita Taveta 40, Nakuru 30, Turkana 29, Kajiado 22, Murang'a 21, Kilifi and Uasin Gishu 18 cases each, Machakos 13, Nandi 11, Garissa 10, Nyeri 9, Meru 7, Bomet 6, Wmbbu 5, Laikipia and Lamu with 4 cases each, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kwale, Narok and Siaya with 2 cases each, Tana River, Homa Bay, Isiolo, Busia, Kisumu, Makueni, Elgeyo Marakwet and Kericho with one case each.

A total of 1,719 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,783 were under the Home Based Isolation and Care program. 133 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 58 of whom were on ventilatory support, 68 on supplemental oxygen and 7 were under observation.

Another 579 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 542 of them in general wards and 37 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

MoH reported 278 more discharged patients who recovered from the disease, 129 from Home-based Isolation and Care, while 149 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 197,307 out of whom 157,978 are from the Home-based Care and Isolation program while 39,329 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Thirty-two patients were reported to have succumbed to the disease. All of them were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in April, May, June, July and August 2021.

Total Covid-19 fatalities reported in Kenya now stand at 4,149.

Vaccination Report

As of Saturday, a total of 1,800,174 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 1,102,232 while second doses were 697,942.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females were 45%. Proportion of adults who were fully vaccinated stood at 2.6%.